Whale sculpture melds art and marine advocacy in Kaohsiung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A striking eight-meter-long bronze sculpture titled "Dance of Oceans" in Mandarin or "C'est assez" in French has become a symbol of both aesthetic elegance and environmental awareness in Kaohsiung.

Crafted by French artist Pierre Cerviotti, the sculpture features three whales breaching, conveying a powerful message about the perils of overfishing and manmade pollution plaguing our oceans.

The uniqueness of this artwork lies not only in its poignant message but also in its form. Resembling the Mandarin character "人" (human beings), the sculpture takes on a dynamic shape that transforms when viewed from different angles.

During sunset, onlookers are treated to a mesmerizing sight as the three whales arch below the sun, creating a silhouette against the backdrop of the disappearing horizon, according to the city's Tourism Bureau.

Beyond its artistic significance, the sculpture aligns with the city government's dedication to promoting sustainability and marine resource protection. Situated in Sizihwan, a bay area along the southwest coast and adjacent to attractions like the historic site of the British Consulate at Takow, the installation also enhances the tourist appeal of the beach community.



The sculpture “C'est assez” in Kaohsiung depicts whales breaching. (Kaohsiung Tourism Bureau photos)