Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Van carrying 7 Filipino tourists crashes into valley in central Taiwan

Eight people in van were rescued and sent to hospital for treatment

  3096
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/25 10:03
Fire department responds to van accident near Hehuan Mountain. (CNA photo)

Fire department responds to van accident near Hehuan Mountain. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A van carrying a Taiwanese driver and seven Filipino tourists crashed into a valley on Provincial Highway 14A near Nantou County's Renai Township on Sunday evening (Dec. 24).

A woman surnamed Chuang (莊) was driving the tourists down Hehuan Mountain when the vehicle went off the road and crashed down a 30-meter slope. All eight people were rescued and sent to the hospital, per PTS.

After receiving notice of the accident, the Nantou County Fire Department dispatched several personnel from nearby townships such as Renai, Guoxing, and Caotun to the scene. First responders deployed ropes to access those trapped in the van.

The Nantou County Police Department Renai Precinct also sent officers to assist with the rescue and to control traffic. A preliminary investigation did not reveal the cause of the accident.

The fire department was able to quickly send three Filipino women and two Filipino men to Taichung Veterans General Hospital Puli Branch for treatment. All of them were conscious, and one was seriously injured.

Due to damage to the van, it took longer to free the driver and two other passengers. The fire department got everyone out by 8:40 p.m.

No one in the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said the tourists had chartered a private vehicle and driver for an excursion in Nantou.
Hehuan Mountain
Renai Township
Guoxing Township
Taichung Veterans General Hospital Puli Branch
Nantou County Police Department Renai Precinct
Filipinos
tourists
Caotun Township

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan expects 6 millionth visitor next week
Taiwan expects 6 millionth visitor next week
2023/12/08 16:35
Taiwan sees visitors from Vietnam decline after visa rule change
Taiwan sees visitors from Vietnam decline after visa rule change
2023/12/05 16:32
2 missing French hikers found in south Taiwan mountains
2 missing French hikers found in south Taiwan mountains
2023/11/28 13:58
Tourist faces NT$300,000 fine for touching sea turtle for selfie on Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
Tourist faces NT$300,000 fine for touching sea turtle for selfie on Taiwan's Xiaoliuqiu
2023/11/23 12:37
Man dies after fall on hiking trail in central Taiwan mountains
Man dies after fall on hiking trail in central Taiwan mountains
2023/11/12 14:41