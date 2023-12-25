Taiwanese family denied entry to Cuba due to ‘One-China Policy’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of overseas Taiwanese was barred from entering Cuba due to the country’s “One-China Policy.”

A family of five surnamed Yen (顏), who are Taiwanese citizens and Canadian permanent residents, encountered unexpected hurdles during their vacation to Cuba. Despite holding valid visas and Taiwanese passports, only two family members were permitted entry on Sunday (Dec. 24).

Danny Yen told CNA that a customs official cited the country’s adherence to the "One-China Policy" and the deteriorating cross-strait relations over the decision to bar their entry.

The incident involved the confiscation of passports, a ten-hour airport detention, and eventual deportation to Canada. This was despite Yen’s protest that his friends could visit Cuba earlier this year with Taiwanese passports.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Ministry (MOFA) told CNA that citizens with a passport that has been valid for at least six months and have purchased a tourist card should be granted entry. However, it emphasized the importance of checking government websites and airline guidelines for entry requirements, while it also initiated an investigation into the matter through Taiwan's representative office in Colombia.