Milkfish freeze to death in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low temperatures over the past few days have led to milkfish deaths topping more than 4,500 kilograms in Chiayi County’s Budai Township.

The Chiayi County Government immediately stepped in to offer processing assistance to reduce losses for fishermen, per Liberty Times. The agriculture department said there was no sunshine to warm up outdoor ponds for four days, and tropical fish species such as milkfish could not endure such extended cold temperatures.

According to the current fish processing procedures, fishermen will catch frozen fish and send it to the processing factory. Some 4,500 kg of milkfish have been sent to processing factories, though the actual number is estimated to be much higher.

With the Central Weather Administration expecting yet another cold air mass to move southward on Monday (Dec. 25), fish farmers are encouraged to strengthen cold protection measures. Farmers are encouraged to build windbreaks on the northern side of fish ponds, with other measures being deepening the water depth of fish ponds and strengthening insulation.

Furthermore, farmers are urged to avoid disturbing fish populations during periods of low temperatures. If farmers suspect trouble among their fish population, feeding should be suspended and only resumed when temperatures rise.

In addition, the agriculture department said that when water temperatures dip below 15 C, emergency measures should be taken to increase the water temperature to reduce damage to milkfish.

If necessary, the milkfish harvest should be conducted as early as possible to reduce cold damage. Milkfish dying from the cold and floating on the water surface should be harvested immediately to prevent deterioration from soaking in water.