Craft beer is flowing in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei welcomed the opening of its newest taproom on Friday (Dec. 22) as the craft beer trend continues.

Flow Taproom adheres to the taproom minimalist design aesthetic, with few decorations aside from a stainless steel bar top and four centrally placed beer taps. The menu offers tasting notes and the alcohol content of each beer that is on tap.

At the moment, Flow Taproom is producing just two craft beers. No. 1 is the “Launch” beer, a typical craft beer with a bright, refreshing taste and a hint of citrus. No. 2 is a chocolate vanilla stout that Flow Taproom co-founder Tyler Rubin said contains a hint of homemade cinnamon extract.

A clean, minimalist design for Flow Taproom. (Taiwan News, Sean Scanlan photo)

Taprooms typically have a fridge where patrons can choose beers from other breweries. The beer fridge is a way for taproom owners to support other brewers within the region.

“Right now our fridge is a little empty, but it contains some beer produced by friends that we want to support, like Black Drongo Brewing. It also has some lambic beers that are made with natural yeast and have a sort of sour taste,” said Rubin.

It is just minutes before the taproom’s opening, and nearly everything is perfect, aside from Rubin’s nervousness about having enough beer on hand. “Yesterday, I took a taxi out to the Taoyuan area to pick up a keg of beer from our brewery. That’s how much I care about the details of this opening,” said Rubin.

Opening a new taproom has been a long-term aspiration for Rubin, as he has helped with other craft beer pubs such as Beer & Cheese, where he managed viewings of MMA fights. Many of Rubin’s friends and the expected clientele at Flow Taproom are Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiasts.

Rubin said a food menu will soon be available, as he and his partner are undergoing a soft opening to fine-tune operations before achieving their full range of services. The venue may also welcome private parties and other events.

The opening of the taproom adds diversity to a street that already boasts popular eateries such as Burgerholic and Curry for Peace. The latter regularly draws a long line, eager to dig into a menu that unashamedly mixes Indian and Japanese flavors.

For more information about Flow Taproom, visit their Instagram page.