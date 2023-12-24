Alexa
Taipei's 24-hour Eslite Bookstore closes on Christmas Eve

Closing ceremony at 10 pm on Sunday

  302
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/24 15:54
Taipei's Eslite Bookstore Xinyi closes on Christmas eve. (Eslite Bookstore photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The iconic Eslite Bookstore Xinyi branch, a Taipei landmark for 18 years, will dim its lights for the final time on Sunday (Dec. 24).

The spirit of 24-hour literary refuge lives on as Eslite Bookstore at Songshan Culture Park, known as Eslite Spectrum Songyan, prepares to take over the torch on Jan. 20, 2024. To bridge the gap, Eslite Spectrum Nanshi will step in, offering 24-hour service on the fifth floor and screenings of the classic sci-fi trilogies "Back to the Future" and Krzysztof Kieslowski's "Three Colors."

Since the closure announcement in October, Eslite Bookstore Xinyi has seen record-breaking weekend crowds, exceeding 50,000 visitors and surpassing even New Year's Eve foot traffic.

Eslite Spectrum Songyan's post-renovation debut will feature an exhibition celebrating the 100th anniversary of Japanese tape manufacturer Kamoi and showcase diverse coffee experiences with collaborations from New York's Ten Thousand Coffee, Taiwan's ComeTrue Cafe, and Eslite Cafe.

Following the lease expiration, Eslite's mission moves to Songshan Culture Park, where renovations will triple the book volume, revamp themes and categories, and maintain a 24-hour schedule for the vinyl music museum and all-day dining options, according to CNA.

As the message wall overflows with readers' farewells and gratitude, Eslite Chairwoman Mercy Wu (吳旻潔) invited the public to participate in the closing ceremony at 10 p.m. on Sunday.
