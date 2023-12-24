Celebrity chef Nobu Lee opens restaurant in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new fine dining establishment NOBUO will open in January in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.

The restaurant will be operated by celebrity chef Nobu Lee (李信男), who has earned the “Michelin Plate” icon working in many restaurants. Lee is also the first Taiwanese to win three of New Zealand’s coveted “Chef Hat” awards, per UDN.

As a world-famous chef with more than 20 years of experience, Lee is ready to launch his restaurant using Taiwanese ingredients. The set menu for the launch is priced at NT$4,280 (US$137), targeting the high-end of the dining market.

NOBUO will only have 16 seats, and it will serve up to 32 guests per day for lunch and dinner. Lee believes Taiwan's fine dining scene still has growth potential, with high-net-worth individuals supporting the upper end of the industry.

Building his customer base through word of mouth, Lee hopes to impress diners with quality ingredients and exquisite presentations. "Simplicity, purity, and honesty" are the three core ideals of Lee’s cuisine, as he believes "less is more.”



Inaugural tasting menu at NOBUO. (NOBUO image)

On each plate, diners will only see the necessary ingredients and plate decorations. The same approach can be seen in NOBUO's design, which has a low-key Japanese atmosphere.

After entering the restaurant, guests can see into the open kitchen, creating a dialogue between the ingredients and space. The seating area uses white oak material, giving the warm atmosphere of a Nordic home.

NOBUO uses high-quality ingredients from Taiwan, Japan, and Australia. The preparation also utilizes French cuisine and contemporary presentation.

The tasting menu includes shiitake mushrooms, sturgeon caviar, and smoked bonito, locally sourced from Yilan. Other dishes include seafood, such as oysters and scallops.

A secret dish not listed on the menu is "Lee's Curry," a Japanese curry and rice pairing that the chef dedicated to his good friend who passed away.

NOBUO is currently accepting reservations for January at the following link. The restaurant is located at No. 8, Tai'an Street, Zhongzheng District, Taipei City.