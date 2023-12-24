Vice presidential candidates in action

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — This column focuses on the vice presidential candidates in their first policy forum, and while they are not as consequential as the presidential candidates, they are potential political stars going forward.

Political analysis typically focuses on poll numbers, policy platforms, campaign strategies, and how the media is or is not covering the candidates. Some like to follow details like how the candidates are trending on social media and data analysis attempting to determine how positive or negative social media responses are, though I find this of limited utility because it will have more to do with short-term media cycles than how the voters think of the candidates long-term.

In my previous column, we tried a different approach, looking at the demeanor of the presidential candidates in the first policy forum. This included everything from how they dressed and presented themselves, to nervous ticks, speaking tone and style, and body language and posture (in short, all the things humans pick up on about a person).

This is important because, consciously or unconsciously, it can influence people’s perception of the candidate as a potential leader. It is not the biggest factor of course, but it is relevant.

The methodology used to focus on this, rather than the substance of what they are saying, starts with first thinking through the immense pressure they must be under, the enormous stakes at play, and how nerve-wracking it must be to go on national television in a head-to-head competition with competitors who are at the top of their game playing for the same stakes. The purpose of this is to create a sympathetic mindset viewing them as individual people with very human qualities, rather than just as political representations.

The next step to ensure that the mind can focus on the people and fade the content of what they are saying into the background requires the arduous task of getting drunk. Sacrifices must be made.

Then, pen and paper in hand, it is time to watch the policy forum and take copious notes.

First policy forum

The format of the first policy presentation was three ten-minute rounds featuring presentations by each candidate. It can be largely scripted, but not entirely, as each candidate must handle the criticisms of their competitors, which may or may not be expected.

In each round, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) vice presidential candidate Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) went first, Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) second, and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) third.

Wu wore a dark jacket with a “Ko P” lapel pin, gold earrings, hair pulled back, and sported a black blouse with a pattern of green and red blobs that I eventually realized was a subtle nod at Christmas. She was by far the best dressed. She looked serious, professional, and to my untrained fashion eye, elegant in an understated way.

Jaw wore a gray sports jacket, a dark purple shirt that looked like it was for casual wear, and a pink tie. He only buttoned one button, so his tie was poking out below. Like many men of his generation, his hair is almost certainly dyed.

Jaw was well dressed for the role of television pundit, which he is. Wu was dressed appropriately for a vice president, but Jaw was not.

Hsiao wore a rather severe dark blue jacket that I thought a grandmother would wear. However, grandmothers are very practical, and it was a cold day, so Hsiao was smart to ensure the cold would not be a factor in her presentation.

Everything about Hsiao’s look says “practical” and “serious.” Her undyed hair is chin-length and looks easy to manage, and she wore no jewelry.

Wu spoke with a very proper Taipei Mandarin accent with the occasional Hoklo (aka “Taiwanese”) expression dropped in, though they were rare. Hsiao also spoke with a more proper Taiwanese style Mandarin, though with less polish than Wu and more obviously from Tainan. Hsiao also used a few phrases in Hoklo, which she thoughtfully translated into Mandarin for the roughly one-third of the country that does not speak the language very fluently.

Curiously, though probably consciously but perhaps not, despite being from a 49er family that fled the Chinese Civil War, Jaw spoke with a very typical Taiwanese accent throughout, though occasional faint hints of his original accent could be heard from time to time. Jaw used Hoklo about half the time during round one, but only sparingly in the other two rounds.

Eager, smart model student

Cynthia Wu’s presentation suffered from a clear lack of experience, especially when compared to her two competitors, who have decades of experience being in the public eye. Wu has only been a lawmaker for one year, and being on the party list meant she did not have to campaign for the job.

She was out of her league. That being said, it was not that her presentation was bad, she was just outclassed.

I was clear she had prepared well, took the proceedings with the gravity and dignity they deserved, and focused on the sorts of issues and topics that were appropriate for the position she hoped to fill one day. It is also clear she is very intelligent, knowledgeable about many of the subjects she presented, and has a professional personality.

The problem was her presentation was like that of an eager, smart model student. She stuck very closely to her script with the result that it was fairly robotic.

One could almost see her thinking, "Read the line, look up and smile at the camera, and continue." Also by sticking to the script she at times, like an AI voice reader, would forget to add the proper stress or emotion at the right points, such as failing to raise her voice on the end "ne" when stressing a point.

To her credit, though one could feel her flinch when she flubbed her lines, she kept her composure and still managed to convey some warmth and projected confidence. Given her experience, one could imagine her doing quite well at some point in the future.

Talk show pundit

Jaw was confident, expressive, and forceful throughout his presentations. He is very eloquent and has a gift for making a point and driving it home. He barely looked down at his notes, which were probably only topic bullet points.

His ability to formulate his points and speak on the fly means he is excellent at keeping his eye on the camera and engaging with the audience. The flaw with that style, however, became apparent when he described DPP presidential candidate William Lai Ching-te (賴清德) as his boss if he was elected, as the hero of the fight against organized crime, and as the best mayor for New Taipei City, when he meant the man at the head of his ticket, Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜).

There was a huge problem with his presentation, especially in the second and third rounds. He was simply doing his day job as a talk show pundit, which he is very good at, but is very different than making the case as to why he should be vice president.

He was dressed as if he was on his TVBS show, talked and acted like it, and even his topics were far too focused on the types of small bore topics driving the current news cycle that everyone will have forgotten in a month. He was auditioning for an even higher profile talk show, not for vice president.

Professional politician and diplomat

Hsiao showed the depth and breadth of her talent right from the beginning. She started by expressing her hope that everyone enjoyed the winter solstice tang yuan, delivered warmly and engagingly, in a way that felt genuine.

From then on she grew more serious about the task at hand, but it was an excellent way to briefly bond with the audience before making the case why she should be vice president. She had a few verbal stumbles and looked at her notes a bit more than would have been ideal, but overall her presentation was very strong.

She came across as confident, competent, professional, and knowledgeable while also showing emotional range by showing warmth and at one point contriteness. In my drunken notes, I wrote that Hsiao “comes across like someone who can get things done,” which is about as high a compliment as one can give a potential future leader. Like Wu, she made the case for her being vice president by highlighting issues, policies, and her and her party’s view of the future.

In the presidential policy forum, I felt TPP candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) did better than his competitors, but not by a wide margin. In the vice presidential one, Hsiao Bi-khim won by a mile.

She was fortunate, though. It is easy to envision a future, more experienced Cynthia Wu putting up far more of a challenge. She was also fortunate that Jaw Shaw-kong showed up for the wrong event. Had he put in more effort to make the case for being vice president, his formidable talent would have undoubtedly given Hsiao a run for her money.

Overall, I thought the vice presidential candidates did better than the presidential ones. Hsiao was the breakout leader of the pack in all of them, easily beating the top of her ticket, William Lai.

Hsiao is without a doubt a formidable politician with a bright future. Keep an eye on Wu, however, if she continues to pursue a career in politics. With time, I expect she will do well.