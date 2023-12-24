3,000 attend 'Night at the Museum' event in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The National Palace Museum (NPM) held the "2023 Night of Revelry at the NPM," attracting some 3,000 participants on Saturday (Dec. 23).

After a three-year absence due to COVID-19, the number of visitors this year topped the previous record attendance, per UDN. The museum’s artifacts and donning traditional Chinese attire have proven to still be a popular activity.

Fun in costumes at National Palace Museum. (CNA photo)

For those without traditional Chinese outfits hanging in their closets, onsite rental services were available for Han-style clothing and accessories. Visitors were also able to enjoy the festive atmosphere at the NPM in the evening.

Foreign visitors participate in NPM evening event. (CNA photo)

The event was inspired by “Spring Dawn in the Han Palace (漢宮春曉圖)” by Chiu Ying (仇英), which captured life during the Han Dynasty (25–220 AD). The painting featured court musical performances, officials, civil servants, and concubines.

The “Night at the Museum” was also an opportunity for cosplay enthusiasts to attend a museum event where photography was encouraged rather than frowned upon. Other activities included a portrait session with skilled Fu Hsin Trade and Art School artists.

NPM encourages visitors to dress up for “Night at the Museum." (CNA photo)