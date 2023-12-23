Taiwan’s Elephant Trunk Rock reopens week after losing trunk

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Elephant Trunk Rock on Taiwan’s north coast reopened to visitors Saturday (Dec. 23), one week after its trunk collapsed into the ocean.

Erosion and strong waves were blamed for the destruction of the popular tourist sight in the New Taipei City district of Ruifang. As visitors were allowed nearby Saturday, guards were on hand to remind them not to cross lines and get too close to the cliff.

The local authorities said they had decided to reopen the area because the weather had become more stable, per the Liberty Times. They also reminded visitors that there were several other interesting natural rock formations nearby.

The disappearance of the elephant trunk also had repercussions for other scenic wonders in the same region. Despite low temperatures, visitors were still arriving to admire the Queen’s Head at Yehliu Geopark, the Liberty Times reported.

As the neck of the mushroom rock has been getting thinner, fears have increased that it might soon snap, causing the region to lose another major attraction. The Queen’s Head reportedly only emerged in 1962, after a split in the stone formation.

