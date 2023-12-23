Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Elephant Trunk Rock reopens week after losing trunk

Visitors focus on Queen's Head at Yehliu Geopark

  237
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/23 20:29
Tourists can visit Ruifang's Elephant Trunk Rock again. (CNA, Lin Wen-ching photo)

Tourists can visit Ruifang's Elephant Trunk Rock again. (CNA, Lin Wen-ching photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Elephant Trunk Rock on Taiwan’s north coast reopened to visitors Saturday (Dec. 23), one week after its trunk collapsed into the ocean.

Erosion and strong waves were blamed for the destruction of the popular tourist sight in the New Taipei City district of Ruifang. As visitors were allowed nearby Saturday, guards were on hand to remind them not to cross lines and get too close to the cliff.

The local authorities said they had decided to reopen the area because the weather had become more stable, per the Liberty Times. They also reminded visitors that there were several other interesting natural rock formations nearby.

The disappearance of the elephant trunk also had repercussions for other scenic wonders in the same region. Despite low temperatures, visitors were still arriving to admire the Queen’s Head at Yehliu Geopark, the Liberty Times reported.

As the neck of the mushroom rock has been getting thinner, fears have increased that it might soon snap, causing the region to lose another major attraction. The Queen’s Head reportedly only emerged in 1962, after a split in the stone formation.
Elephant Trunk Rock
tourist attraction
Ruifang District
rock formation
Queen's Head
Yehliu Geopark

RELATED ARTICLES

Elephant Trunk Rock on Taiwan north coast loses trunk
Elephant Trunk Rock on Taiwan north coast loses trunk
2023/12/16 19:56
Asian hornets swarm hikers, sending 1 to ICU in New Taipei
Asian hornets swarm hikers, sending 1 to ICU in New Taipei
2023/09/26 10:12
Hiker dies on New Taipei mountain trail
Hiker dies on New Taipei mountain trail
2023/07/09 15:03
Taiwan's Purple Flower Festival to encourage slow-living lifestyle
Taiwan's Purple Flower Festival to encourage slow-living lifestyle
2023/03/16 12:18
Taiwan's famed attraction 'Queen's Head' closed due to strong waves
Taiwan's famed attraction 'Queen's Head' closed due to strong waves
2023/01/24 15:28