Taiwan tracks 10 Chinese military aircraft crossing median line Saturday afternoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 10 Chinese military aircraft crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait after 1:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 23).

The incursions followed reports that seven Chinese military planes and two naval ships were monitored around Taiwan between Friday (Dec. 22) at 6 a.m. and the same time Saturday. Three of the aircraft flew into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

In the latest case, the aircraft crossed the median line at points in the north, middle, and southwest, per CNA. The types of planes included the Chengdu J-10, Shenyang J-11, and Shenyang J-16 fighter jet, the Shaanxi Y-8 transport plane, and the Shaanxi KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft.

As is the practice with incursions of this kind, Taiwan’s military warned the Chinese aircraft to leave the area and sent aircraft, while it also deployed land-based air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the planes.

The operations of the Chinese military planes came as voters in Taiwan were preparing to elect a new president, vice president, and 113 legislators on Jan. 13, 2024. China has been seen as stepping up its efforts to interfere with the elections.