Taiwan’s cold front weakens, temperatures rise

Snowfall has not been ruled out but bitter temperatures of past few days slowly easing

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/12/23 16:05
St. Mary's Cabin, on the St. Marian Trail in Yilan County, Taiwan. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

St. Mary's Cabin, on the St. Marian Trail in Yilan County, Taiwan. (Taiwan News, Jules Quartly photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Saturday (Dec. 23) that a weakening cold wave was responsible for a warming Taiwan.

There were highs of 20 C around much of the country, with north Taiwan coldest at around 16-17 C. Clouds brought rain in some areas, while there was a chance of heavy rain in Keelung and some mountainous places.

High humidity means there could be icy roads and rime on mountains in the north and middle of the country. Snowfall has not been ruled out.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) was reported as saying the cold air front could slightly strengthen from Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) until Tuesday. This could lead to cold mornings and nights, even if there is sunny weather.

There were strong wind advisories for: Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Hengchun Peninsula, Lanyu and Ludao Islands, and Penghu County.
