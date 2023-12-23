Alexa
National Taiwan University seeks overseas students for semiconductor program

School also approves plan for international political economy institute

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/23 16:02
NTU approves plans for a semiconductor bachelor program for overseas students and a political economy institute. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Taiwan University (NTU) wants to recruit 50 students from overseas for a new semiconductor study program, reports said Saturday (Dec. 23).

The college hopes the international bachelor program will attract even more people from abroad to join Taiwan’s technology sector, per CNA. The courses will last four years, with participants having to pass a Mandarin language test before graduation.

However, some attendants at Saturday’s NTU educational affairs meeting voiced doubts about the new program. Student delegates mentioned fears of overcrowding, while others said the courses would draw resources away from existing departments already working on related subjects.

NTU said it would ask for assistance from the business world to obtain the necessary equipment and space. The program also needed Ministry of Education approval before recruitment can begin next year.

During the same meeting, NTU also approved the launch of an institute for international political economy with all courses to be conducted in English, per the Liberty Times. During a meeting in October, the project was voted down due to doubts about funding and academic independence.
