FamiCollection: A Muslim-friendly initiative at Taipei’s FamilyMart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei has joined forces with FamilyMart to launch a unique initiative, "FamiCollection," featuring 51 Halal-certified products.

Spanning cookies, sweets, beverages, instant noodles, and other merchandise, the collection is endorsed by the Chinese Muslim Association (CMA), a prominent Islamic organization based in Taipei.

The specially curated section will be available at eight branches of the convenience store chain, strategically positioned near traffic hubs and tourist hotspots. Notable areas include Taipei 101, Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, Dongmen commercial district, Dadaocheng, and Taipei Main Station.

This initiative aligns with Taipei's commitment to enhance the travel experience for Islamic visitors, who constitute approximately 20% of the 6 million international arrivals this year. With a significant influx from Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia, Taipei is catering to the needs of Muslim travelers.

The city's efforts have garnered recognition, with Taipei receiving the prestigious title of the "Most Promising Muslim-friendly City Destination of The Year (non-OIC)" by CrescentRating, which conducts Halal travel research and rankings, according to the city’s Department of Information and Tourism.

As part of a broader strategy, the selection of Halal-certified foods is expected to expand. The tourism agency has expressed its commitment to collaborate with additional businesses, promoting Halal-certified accommodations and attractions to further enhance Taipei's appeal to Muslim travelers.

The locations of the eight stores are as follows: