Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

New fish species named Malakichthys formosus found in Taiwan

Formosus is part of sea bass family and named after Formosa, which is what European sailors used to call Taiwan

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/12/23 13:22
Malakichthys formosus is a new species of sea bass from Taiwan. (Zootaxa photo)

Malakichthys formosus is a new species of sea bass from Taiwan. (Zootaxa photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Researchers have discovered a new species of fish near Taiwan and named it Malakichthys formosus.

The silvery fish is about 7.5 cm long, with bulging eyes and translucent fins. It’s not a beauty but is unique among the sea bass family to which it belongs partly because of an absence of chin spines, according to researchers in a Zootaxa article published this month.

National Taiwan Ocean University’s Shing-Lai Ng, Kwang-Ming Liu, and S.J. Joung named the fish for historical reasons, as Taiwan used to be called Formosa. "It is commonly believed that European sailors passing Taiwan record the island's name as Ilha Formosa, or beautiful island," according to the Taiwan government website. There was also a 151-day Republic of Formosa that governed Taiwan in 1895.

The fish are found in deep waters off Taiwan in the northwest Pacific Ocean, where they are said to dwell at a depth of about 300 meters. There are nearly 500 kinds of sea bass.

The discovery was big news in the U.S. at the Miami Herald, which reported anglers caught some of the previously undiscovered formusus and took them to a market where they were handed over to researchers for identification. And the rest is history.
Malakichthys formosus
Zootaxa
formosus
sea bass
National Taiwan Ocean University
Shing-Lai Ng
Kwang-Ming Liu
S.J. Joung

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
Photo of the Day: Taiwan's worst university dorms exposed
2022/08/22 17:36
Leatherback sea turtle dies after rescue from Taiwan beach
Leatherback sea turtle dies after rescue from Taiwan beach
2022/02/03 14:26
Endangered leatherback sea turtle rescued from New Taipei beach
Endangered leatherback sea turtle rescued from New Taipei beach
2022/02/02 19:50
Eight endangered sea turtles found dead in northern Taiwan on single day
Eight endangered sea turtles found dead in northern Taiwan on single day
2020/02/25 11:05
Nat. Taiwan Ocean University holds forum on new opportunities with Southbound Policy
Nat. Taiwan Ocean University holds forum on new opportunities with Southbound Policy
2018/04/17 17:52