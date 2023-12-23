Alexa
Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

By Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/12/23 11:18
Ministry of National Defense: "A daily routine for combat readiness!" (Twitter, MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military aircraft and two naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 22) and the same time the next day.

Of the seven People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three (one Shaanxi Y-8, two Xi'an H-6s) crossed into the nation’s southwest and southeast air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the MND said.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 198 military aircraft and 126 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

(MND photo)
