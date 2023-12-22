Taiwan November unemployment falls to 23-year low

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Unemployment fell to 3.34% in November, the lowest level for the month since 2000, the government said Friday (Dec. 22).

The Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said 400,000 people were out of work. The figure amounted to a decline of 11,000, or 2.62%, from October, per CNA.

The number of people who left their jobs because they were dissatisfied, fell by 4,000, while the number of first-time job seekers also dropped by 3,000, the DGBAS said.

As to the employed, their total rose by more than 19,000 from October to reach 11.57 million. The increase included 16,000 in the services sector and almost 4,000 for industry.

The unemployment level is expected to continue its decline in December, per Radio Taiwan International (RTI). For the past five years, the jobless rate during the final month of the year has shown a drop between 0.02% and 0.09% from the previous month, according to DGBAS officials.