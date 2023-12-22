Taipei named 5th best foodie destination in the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei was ranked the fifth-best city in the world this year for foodies, according to U.K.-based Titan Travel.

Culinary travel has continued to grow worldwide post-pandemic. The global hospitality market reached nearly US$4.95 trillion (NT$154 trillion) this year and is expected to grow to US$6.08 trillion (NT$190 trillion) by 2027, according to Titan Travel.

Titan Travel came up with its rankings by looking at Tripadvisor data and Michelin-star restaurants, in addition to looking at the availability of vegetarian, vegan options, fine dining, and child-friendly restaurants to determine which destinations were home to the world’s best cuisines.

Taipei was ranked fifth out of the top 10 cities this year with a foodie score of 7.28 out of 10. Taipei has an average of 1.66 vegetarian restaurants every square kilometer and caters to families with access to 4.36 child-friendly restaurants every square kilometer.

Ahead of Taipei was Paris in the top spot, followed by Barcelona, Miami, and Amsterdam. Meanwhile, Denpasar was in sixth place, followed by Kuala Lumpur, New York City, London, and Las Vegas.

In addition, Taipei was also ranked fifth among the top ten cities for fine dining. Coming ahead of Taipei in this category was Paris again, followed by Barcelona, Osaka, and Miami.