Taiwan's Jay Chou releases 'Christmas Star' single

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese crooner Jay Chou (周杰倫) on Thursday (Dec. 21) released a new single titled "Christmas Star" for the holiday season.

Chou, hailed as the "King of Mandopop," issued the new single as a "special gift to his fans around the world and just in time for Christmas," according to GC Communications. Despite a busy schedule that has included a world concert tour, signing with Universal Music Group, being crowned Dior's new global ambassador, and filming the Netflix series "J-Style Trip 2,” Chou was able to compose this new tune to "add to this year's Christmas playlist."

In a recent live broadcast, Chou gave fans some hints about the new composition, revealing the Mandarin name of the single (聖誕星) contains three words related to Christmas, and the music intro starts with a crackling fire. Following the song “Waiting For You,” this is another track that features vocals from Gary Yang (楊瑞代) and an appearance in a music video.



Set in a scenic town in Europe, the video features Chou, Yang, and other musicians in a cozy cabin festooned with Christmas ornaments. This marks the first time the artist has written a song specifically for Christmas.

Other themed songs composed by Chou over the years include “Happy Birthday to Me” for birthdays, “Listen to Mom” for Mother’s Day, and “Rice Dumpling” for the Dragon Boat Festival. “Now besides many popular hits, there’s a new option for everyone’s Christmas playlist," said Chou.



