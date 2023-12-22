Ukraine updates: Russian drone attack in Kyiv injures two

A Russian drone attack hit a residential building and injured at least two people in Kyiv, authorities said. The attack marked an increasingly rare breach of the Ukrainian capital's air defenses.

Russian missiles and drones frequently target Kyiv but are usually shot down, with the incident the first of its kind in months.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia will no longer be able to achieve its war aims in Ukraine, despite major military efforts.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 22.

Germany will not force Ukrainians into military service in Ukraine, says official

Ukraine's problems with the mobilization of soldiers to repel the Russian invasion will not have any practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany, according to German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

"Since our constitution stipulates that German citizens do not have to serve in the armed forces against their will, I cannot imagine that we can force people from other countries to do so," Buschmann said in an interview with the German dpa news agency.

He added that it was good that the war refugees from Ukraine had been admitted to Germany in an uncomplicated procedure and had been given the opportunity to work.

"After all, we are trying to get more people from Ukraine into work and fewer of them end up living on welfare," he said.

Discussions are underway in Ukraine about how the army can recruit more soldiers. The military wants to mobilize an additional 450,000 to 500,000 men.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has appealed to Ukrainians abroad who fled the war to return and defend their homeland.

Stoltenberg says Putin's war goal is no longer achievable

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he believes Russia will no longer be able to achieve its military aims in Ukraine, despite the major Russian war effort.

The purpose of the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin was to prevent Ukraine from moving toward NATO and the European Union, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the German dpa news agency.

But after nearly two years of war, Ukraine is now closer to NATO and the EU than ever before.

"President Putin has lost Ukraine forever," Stoltenberg said, referring to the fact that Russia had considered Ukraine part of its sphere of influence for decades.

Stoltenberg also pointed out that Russia was paying an enormous price for its war. The country had already lost hundreds of planes and thousands of tanks, and 300,000 soldiers had been killed or wounded, he said.

Russian drone attack in Kyiv injures two

A Russian drone attack hit a residential building and injured at least two people in Kyiv, authorities said, in a rare breach of the Ukrainian capital's air defenses.

Russian missiles and drones frequently target Kyiv but are usually shot down, with the incident the first of its kind in months.

"A residential building in Kyiv hit by a Shahed," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak wrote on Telegram, referring to the Iranian-made drones often used by Russia in its attacks on Ukraine.

The attack also affected Solomianskyi district, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, reporting "flames on the upper floors." One man was hospitalized, while another person was treated at the scene, he added.

Klitschko also said debris from another downed drone fell on a house in the Darnytskyi district in the east of the city.

