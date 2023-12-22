Femco Steel Technology Co., Ltd. to be Publicly Listed in the U.S. Through a Business Combination with Chenghe Acquisition I Co.

HONG KONG and TAIPEI, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chenghe Acquisition I Co. (Nasdaq: LATG) ("Chenghe" or "SPAC") and Femco Steel Technology Co., Ltd. (TWO: 6731) ("FST" or the "Company"), an innovative golf shaft manufacturer, today announced they have entered into a business combination agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") among Chenghe, FST, FST Corp. ("CayCo") and FST Merger Ltd., a direct wholly owned subsidiary of CayCo ("Merger Sub", and together with CayCo and FST, the "Company Parties") for a business combination (the "Business Combination") that would result in FST becoming a publicly listed company in the United States.

FST designs, manufactures, and sells golf shafts under its proprietary brand, KBS, and golf shafts for other global golf club brands, with the vision to become a leading global brand in golf shafts and golf accessories. FST believes that the Business Combination with Chenghe and becoming a U.S. listed company will enhance the operational efficiency of its brand strategy and contribute to the long-term internationalization goals.

Management Commentary

David Chuang, Chairman of the Board of FST, said: "This transaction will give us the resources that will enable us to capture the positive trends in our industry. Given that the U.S. is biggest market for our KBS brand in particular and golf shafts in general, we intend to invest and leverage on our position in the U.S. golf market and accelerate our reach and depth in the global golf market so as to increase KBS brand value globally."

"We are delighted to announce our agreement with Femco Steel Technology Co., Ltd." said Shibin Wang, Chairman of the Board of Chenghe Acquisition I Co. "The proposed business combination marks a pivotal shift from the FST's current listing on the Taipei Exchange to an upcoming placement on Nasdaq. This strategic move is designed to leverage FST's expertise in the design, development, and manufacturing of golf shafts, allowing it to access the global capital markets as a Nasdaq-listed company. This transition is expected to enhance market access, potentially boosting shareholder value and strengthening FST's market presence, and the Company's established operational strengths and market positioning are set to be key contributors in this new chapter, reinforcing their commitment to industry excellence and sustainable growth."

Transaction Overview

In accordance with the terms of the Definitive Agreement, Merger Sub shall be merged with and into SPAC with SPAC being the surviving company and as a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of CayCo, and SPAC will change its name to "FST Ltd." The Company Parties will use their respective best efforts to procure more than shareholders holding at least 90% of the Company's shares (on a fully diluted basis) to roll their equity in CayCo at the closing of the Business Combination. In connection with the Business Combination, FST shall de-register its listing status at the Emerging Stock Market of Taipei Exchange of Taiwan, and terminate its public reporting status with "Financial Supervisory Commission" of Taiwan.

Completion of the Business Combination is subject to respective approval by the shareholders of FST and the shareholders of Chenghe. The closing of the Business Combination is also subject to various other customary closing conditions. The Business Combination is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

A copy of the Definitive Agreement will be filed by Chenghe in a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC and will be publicly available at www.sec.gov, which will contain further information in respect of the Business Combination.

Advisors

Revere Securities LLC ("Revere") serves as the financial and capital markets advisor to Chenghe. Geneva Capital Group serves as the financial advisor to FST. White and Case LLP and Lee and Li, Attorneys-at-Law, act as the legal advisors to Chenghe. Landi Law Firm and Ross Law Group act as the legal advisors to FST.

About Chenghe

Chenghe is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of Cayman Islands for the purpose of effecting mergers, share exchanges, asset acquisitions, share purchases, reorganizations or similar business combinations with one or more businesses. While Chenghe may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any business, industry, sector or geographical location, it intends to focus search for an initial business combination on the cutting-edge new economic industries, including but not limited to TMT, green energy, biotechnology, optoelectronics, etc. in the Asia Pacific where Chenghe can benefit from huge potentials and achieve long-term capital growth. For more information, visit https://chengheinv.com/chenghe-acquisition-i-co/

About FST

FST is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of golf shafts. Its customers cover the world's major golf brand manufacturers and distributors. In addition to contract manufacturing of steel golf shafts, the Company also designs, manufactures and sells golf shafts under its proprietary brands. For more information, visit https://fstshafts.com.tw/.

