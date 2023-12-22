Taipei Metro extends New Year celebration service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In preparation for the grand New Year's Eve celebration in Taipei, Taipei Metro is gearing up for a 42-hour nonstop operation, starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31 and concluding at midnight on Jan. 1.

The move is aimed at accommodating the surge of revelers expected to flock to Taipei City Hall Square for the countdown bash and the dazzling fireworks display at Taipei 101.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) revealed that the extension of service hours will cover most lines, except the Xiaobitan and Xinbeitou branch lines.

Travelers heading to the Taipei City Hall Square countdown party are encouraged to use the MRT Tamsui or Bannan lines. However, passengers should be aware that trains may bypass Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101/World Trade Center stations depending on passenger volume, necessitating a short walk to the event venue.

For those exiting the festivities, it is advised to avoid the Taipei City Hall and Taipei 101/World Trade Center stations. Instead, revelers are advised to access stations such as Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, Yongchun, Xinyi Anhe, Xiangshan, and Nanjing Sanmin.

Trains on the Tamsui and Bannan lines will run on a tight schedule starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. A 2-3 minute headway will be maintained between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., followed by a 12-minute headway between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

First-aid stations will be at Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Hall, Taipei City Hall, Taipei 101/World Trade Center, and Xiangshan stations, all situated near the event venue.

Certain restrictions will be in place during the extended service hours, including limited hours for transporting bicycles, large pet carriers, and double basses. These items will only be permitted on trains between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 31 and from 6 a.m. until the end of service hours on Jan. 1. Additionally, YouBike rental services around the event area will be temporarily suspended.

The Maokong Gondola service hours will also be extended until 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 to accommodate a New Year party at the gondola lift system. For more detailed information on the Taipei Metro service adjustments, commuters can refer to the website, Facebook page, and station displays.



Taipei Metro implements crowd control for New Year's Eve celebration. (Taipei Metro photos)



A Taipei MRT station is flooded with passengers for New Year's Eve celebration. (Taipei Metro photo)