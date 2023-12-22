BingX hints the launch of Seraph (SRF) Coin as it shifts it's attention to WEB3 games and Gamefi

Embracing the Future of Blockchain Gaming with Seraph Coin

The world of blockchain gaming is evolving rapidly, and BingX is at the helm of this transformation. By listing SRF Coin , BingX is not just offering a new digital asset to its users; it is opening the door to the future of gaming. 'Seraph', developed by the esteemed South Korean game development company Actoz Soft, is a testament to the potential of combining traditional gaming experiences with blockchain technology.

Traders can also be assured that BingX will be the first few exchanges to live Seraph Coin Trading Pair once it's launched.





Seraph - A Web3 Game Setting New Standards

Seraph stands out in the blockchain gaming sector for its user-friendly approach, mirroring the ease and playability of Web2 games. The game, reminiscent of the classic PC game Diablo, offers an accessible entry point into Web3 gaming, making it an attractive option for both seasoned gamers and newcomers to the blockchain world. With its NFT integration and unique token mechanics, Seraph is set to redefine what it means to play and invest in a blockchain game. stands out in the blockchain gaming sector for its user-friendly approach, mirroring the ease and playability of Web2 games. The game, reminiscent of the classic PC game Diablo, offers an accessible entry point into Web3 gaming, making it an attractive option for both seasoned gamers and newcomers to the blockchain world. With its NFT integration and unique token mechanics, Seraph is set to redefine what it means to play and invest in a blockchain game.





Seraph Coin ($SRF) will be integral to the Seraph gaming experience. It is used for various in-game transactions, including minting NFTs, purchasing equipment, and determining the rarity of NFT drops. The introduction of Seraph Coin addresses the challenges faced by earlier blockchain games, offering a more sustainable and engaging economic model. This token is not just a currency; it's a key to a new world of gaming possibilities.