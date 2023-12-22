Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Academia Sinica forecasts Taiwan 2024 GDP at 3.02%

Impact from China's Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement tariff changes will be limited

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/22 14:11
Taiwan's GPD will grow by 3.05% next year, and not suffer much under China's recent ECFA measures, says the Academia Sinica. 

Taiwan's GPD will grow by 3.05% next year, and not suffer much under China's recent ECFA measures, says the Academia Sinica.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The economy will grow by 3.02% next year and suffer a limited impact from China’s decision to end preferential tariffs for some imports from Taiwan, the Academia Sinica said Friday (Dec. 22).

In a move widely interpreted as an attempt to interfere with the Jan. 13 elections, Beijing announced Wednesday (Dec. 20) it was ending the preferential tariffs for 12 petrochemical products from Taiwan beginning Jan. 1.

The lower rates were the result of the Cross-Strait Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) concluded between the two countries in 2010.

The Academia Sinica’s Institute of Economics said it saw 2024 as a year with “melting snow, a warm spring, and occasional cold winds,” per CNA. Exports of goods and services were likely to rise by 6.23% due to strong demand for new technology and consumer electronics.

For 2023 however, the institute cut its gross domestic product (GDP) forecast by 0.22% from July to 1.34%. The main reason was lower demand for Taiwan’s exports in overseas markets and the resulting slow working away of inventories, economists said.

Most think tanks recently cut their 2023 GDP forecasts to levels just above 3%. The exception was Cathay Financial, which estimated Taiwan’s economy only grew by 2.8% during the year.
economic growth rate
GDP
GDP growth rate
Academia Sinica
Academia Sinica Institute of Economics
exports
consumer electronics
ECFA

RELATED ARTICLES

Hsiao Bi-khim calls '1992 consensus' and KMT's China policies 'outdated'
Hsiao Bi-khim calls '1992 consensus' and KMT's China policies 'outdated'
2023/12/21 18:08
China ends preferential tax status for 12 Taiwan goods
China ends preferential tax status for 12 Taiwan goods
2023/12/21 15:48
KMT's Hou rejects criticism of cross-strait services trade pact
KMT's Hou rejects criticism of cross-strait services trade pact
2023/12/17 17:25
More than half of Taiwanese support defense budget of 3% of GDP
More than half of Taiwanese support defense budget of 3% of GDP
2023/12/16 16:21
Cathay Financial forecasts Taiwan 2024 GDP lower than 3%
Cathay Financial forecasts Taiwan 2024 GDP lower than 3%
2023/12/13 17:47