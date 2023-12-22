Party legacy motivates KMT's nuclear energy stance: Taiwan energy scholar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang's (KMT) political legacy is a key motivator for the party's pro-nuclear energy stance going into the 2024 general election, according to a Taiwanese energy scholar at National Chengchi University (NCCU).

The KMT and Democratic Progressive party are divided on nuclear energy — with the DPP committing to phase it out in 2025, and the KMT pledging to use it to transition away from coal. Nuclear power infrastructure was hailed as a success by many after it was first built under former KMT Premier Chiang Ching-Kuo's (蔣經國) leadership in the 1970s.

"I think because of this political legacy, (nuclear power) provides a defining framework for KMT energy policy," an assistant professor at NCCU's international college Yang Chih-yuan (楊智元) told Taiwan News. "I think that is the fundamental reason why they still appeal to the supporters of nuclear power in Taiwan,” he said.

However, Yang told Taiwan News that for some, nuclear power is considered a technology of authoritarianism, especially in Taiwan. "It's become part of the political culture or heritage if not a burden for the KMT," Yang said.

The DPP's opposition to nuclear energy likewise grew out of its beginnings as a party that opposed an authoritarian regime, Yang said. "The first time the DPP took power, that's when they said they wanted to use renewable energy as an alternative to nuclear power," he said.

See also: Taiwan election 2024: Major party energy policies, in brief

Despite the lingering legacy of Taiwan's authoritarian past, Yang said the fact nuclear power is one of the only major energy policy disagreements between Taiwan's main political parties is a sign of democratic progress. He said this is reflected in the fact that all major political parties acknowledge the need to increase renewable energy production.

"I think generally speaking, mature democracies have to operate this way," with a broad consensus in most issues, punctuated by key differences in others, Yang said.