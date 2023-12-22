Alexa
Lai gains near 4-point lead over Hou for Taiwan presidency

Support for third-place Ko remains unchanged at 17.7%

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/22 12:52
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the latest My Formosa poll, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) lead over Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) has risen to nearly 4 percentage points.

In the poll released Friday (Dec. 22), the DPP ticket of Lai and Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has risen to 37.3%, while the KMT's Hou and Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康) are trailing at 33.4%, a difference of 3.9 percentage points. The Taiwan People's Party's (TPP) ticket of Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Cynthia Wu (吳欣盈) remained in third place at 17.7%.

Based on recent poll trends, support for Lai hovers between 35% and 40%, maintaining a gap of 5 percentage points with Hou, while Ko is consistently in third place.

My Formosa began conducting the presidential poll on July 17 and will continue to run the survey until Jan. 12, 2024, one day before the presidential election. Each round of its published polls is based on surveys implemented over three days, but starting in 2024, each poll will be based on surveys taken over a two-day period.

The survey for the 95th round of polling was conducted from Dec. 19-21. This latest survey interviewed 1,470 people with a confidence level of 95% and a maximum sampling error of plus or minus 2.6%.
