Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Snow fell for the first time this winter on Taipingshan on Thursday evening (Dec. 21), while many rushed to catch a rare glimpse of snow in Taiwan.

It dropped to minus 6 C at around 11 p.m. on Thursday as snow began to fall in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, reported CNA. People flocked to the area to enjoy the snowy scenery early on Friday morning (Dec. 22) to mark the winter solstice.



Snow on owl sculpture on the Taiping Villa plaza. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Juan Ming-yang (阮名揚), the manager of the recreation area, said there was no ice on the road Friday morning and that the park opened as scheduled at 6 a.m., per CNA. Juan said snow chains are not required to enter the park, but advised drivers to be careful driving uphill and recommended bringing chains in case it gets icy when going down the mountain.

Traffic controls have been implemented for the park. When the number of vehicles reaches 1,000, no more cars will be allowed in until some of those motorists have left.



(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

The Yilan Branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said approximately 1 cm of snow accumulated in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, including the Taipingshan Villa and Cueifong Lake. Tree branches were also covered with frost, and visitors were advised to dress warmly.



