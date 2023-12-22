Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter

Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area reports 1 cm of snow

  589
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/22 11:00
Tourists play with snow outside Taipingshan Villa on Dec. 22. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Tourists play with snow outside Taipingshan Villa on Dec. 22. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Snow fell for the first time this winter on Taipingshan on Thursday evening (Dec. 21), while many rushed to catch a rare glimpse of snow in Taiwan.

It dropped to minus 6 C at around 11 p.m. on Thursday as snow began to fall in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, reported CNA. People flocked to the area to enjoy the snowy scenery early on Friday morning (Dec. 22) to mark the winter solstice.

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
Snow on owl sculpture on the Taiping Villa plaza. (Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Juan Ming-yang (阮名揚), the manager of the recreation area, said there was no ice on the road Friday morning and that the park opened as scheduled at 6 a.m., per CNA. Juan said snow chains are not required to enter the park, but advised drivers to be careful driving uphill and recommended bringing chains in case it gets icy when going down the mountain.

Traffic controls have been implemented for the park. When the number of vehicles reaches 1,000, no more cars will be allowed in until some of those motorists have left.

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

The Yilan Branch of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said approximately 1 cm of snow accumulated in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area, including the Taipingshan Villa and Cueifong Lake. Tree branches were also covered with frost, and visitors were advised to dress warmly.

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)

Taiwan's Taipingshan sees snow for 1st time this winter
(Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Yilan branch photo)
snow
snowfall
snow accumulation
cold wave
Taipingshan
Taipingshan Villa
Cueifong Lake

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan cloaked by cold wave, 2nd front due Christmas Eve
Taiwan cloaked by cold wave, 2nd front due Christmas Eve
2023/12/21 17:05
Ice pellets pelt Yushan, snow forecast in Taiwan's mountains
Ice pellets pelt Yushan, snow forecast in Taiwan's mountains
2023/12/21 15:56
19 cold surge advisories issued in Taiwan, low could hit around 6 C
19 cold surge advisories issued in Taiwan, low could hit around 6 C
2023/12/21 09:47
Taiwan's 1st cold wave could send mercury down to 7 C
Taiwan's 1st cold wave could send mercury down to 7 C
2023/12/20 16:50
North Taiwan predicted to plunge to 8 C on winter solstice
North Taiwan predicted to plunge to 8 C on winter solstice
2023/12/19 17:03