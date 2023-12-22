Taiwan tracks 9 Chinese military aircraft, 2 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked nine Chinese military aircraft and two naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 21) and 6 a.m. on Friday (Dec. 22).

Of the nine People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Tengden TB-001 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), while one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane flew into the southwest sector of the ADIZ, the MND said.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 191 military aircraft and 124 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of three out of nine PLA aircraft. (MND image)