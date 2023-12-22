Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bank of China, Agricultural Bank cut interest rates on some deposits

By REUTERS
2023/12/22 09:21
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, as the count...

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China, as the count...

Bank of China and the Agricultural Bank of China have cut interest rates on some deposits from Friday, according to the banks' websites.

Rates for 1-year and 2-year time deposits were cut by 10 basis points (bps) and 20 bps, respectively, and rates for 3-year and 5-year time deposits were cut by 25 bps.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), China's largest lender by assets, announced on Thursday it would cut interest rates on some deposits, while sources with knowledge of the matter also said on Thursday that some major Chinese commercial banks would cut time deposit rates on Friday.

The cuts could offset pressure on banks' net interest margins - a key gauge of profitability - and provide room to reduce lending costs as the government urged banks to support the economy.
interest rate
rate cut

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s manufacturing sector remains weak in May
Taiwan’s manufacturing sector remains weak in May
2023/07/05 15:02
Taiwan consumer confidence declines to 13-year low in October
Taiwan consumer confidence declines to 13-year low in October
2022/10/27 15:37
Central Bank of Taiwan announces third interest rate hike for 2022
Central Bank of Taiwan announces third interest rate hike for 2022
2022/09/22 20:25
Taiwan softens impact of latest round of interest rate hikes
Taiwan softens impact of latest round of interest rate hikes
2022/06/17 17:19
Taiwan's Central Bank announces key interest rate hike of 0.125 percentage points
Taiwan's Central Bank announces key interest rate hike of 0.125 percentage points
2022/06/16 17:57