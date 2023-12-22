Who looked like they won the first policy forum

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — In December 2011 in anticipation of the January 2012 presidential election, debates were held between incumbent President Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) of the Kuomintang (KMT) and challengers Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and James Soong (宋楚瑜) of the People’s First Party (PFP).

Though Tsai did moderately well in the first debate, she came across as unready to be president in the second debate. That assessment did not come from what she had to say, which I agreed with more than what Ma said, but rather from her body language, tone, and hesitancy in her voice and demeanor. Ma, by contrast, came across as confident, powerful, commanding, and well, presidential. Ma won the election.

Tsai, however, has grit and perseverance, and in the 2019 DPP primary debate she dominated her then-challenger Lai Ching-te (賴清德) the same way Ma had done to her in 2011. She was the one who came across as confident, powerful, commanding, and presidential.

Winning candidates need to craft their policies well, communicate them effectively, listen to voter feedback, and make adjustments accordingly. They need to have an effective campaign team, allocate resources, and ensure their supporters come out on election day.

Most of that is analytical, practical, and methodical with existing playbooks to work from. Both the KMT and DPP are full of experienced professionals who know how to get these things done.

Rallies and press events are rehearsed and choreographed and if done well, put the candidate in a good light. There are moments in a campaign, however, when the candidate has to act under pressure in ways that are not entirely predictable.

Reading candidates

It is in those moments when voters look for the subtle clues that the candidate is a potential leader, or is not. There are thousands of little clues that we pick up on, from tiny shifts in tone of voice, eye movements, hand gestures, facial expressions, and all the little things we consciously or unconsciously are using to communicate.

These events are when I set aside all the analysis of who is saying what and crunching the poll numbers to just focus on that. However, to effectively do so in an even-handed manner for good analysis requires a process because it is hard to separate mentally what they are saying and isolate them as individuals communicating via their general demeanor.

First, one has to become sympathetic to each of the candidates. Imagine the intense pressure they must be under. They have been working day and night, under constant scrutiny and always under attack, while being responsible for the hopes of their supporters who are looking to them to make them a reality.

The path to the presidency is difficult, and the competition is fierce. These guys have followed a long road to get here. All of this is true for the three candidates.

In a mental state where they are fully humanized and sympathetic characters it is time to whip out the notebook to take plenty of notes. Then it is time for the final preparatory step to effectively fade what they are saying into the background and focus on them as people.

Time to get drunk. It is effective and easier to focus and not get caught up in their arguments. I can read about the arguments later.

Fully prepared, it was time to watch the first policy forum.

Meet the candidates

This was not a debate, but three rounds of ten-minute presentations by each candidate. It was not entirely scripted, often the candidates would take potshots at each other, especially but not exclusively between Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Lai, and time was spent responding and then launching related counterattacks.

In each round Hou went first, Lai second, followed by Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). The candidates followed the rules and stuck tightly to the time limits. Hou was the only one to use props.

Hou spoke about two-thirds of the time in Taiwanese, which is a language at least one-third of the country does not understand very well, including myself. This appears to be part of the strategy outlined by his vice-presidential nominee Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康), who said that he would focus on the north and Hou would work to win the south.

Hou was dressed in a dark charcoal suit with a flag pin on the lapel, a white shirt, and a light blue tie. His hair was cropped close and blacker than one would expect for a man his age, so he may be using a rinse or dye like many men of his generation. With the cropped hair, burly build, and square-jawed face he very much looks like the police officer he once was.

Lai showed up in a medium blue suit, a white shirt, and a purple tie that I thought did not match the color of the suit very well. A Google search shows he has a fondness for purple ties, wearing them in over half of the results for the last year, usually with suits that the purple looks quite nice with.

Lai’s hair was unnaturally black and shiny and looked like it had been lacquered on. I would put money on him using hair dye.

Ko went with a medium-charcoal suit with both a flag and “Ko P” pin, a white shirt, and a rather boring blue and white striped tie. Ko’s hair is gray at the temples, giving him a professorial look, which is appropriate considering the “P” in his nickname is short for “professor.”

The contest is on

While his voice did not give it away, in round one Hou’s body language made it clear he was very nervous. His hands were visibly shaking and he was blinking incessantly. It is not hard to sympathize with just how much pressure he must have felt on live television with his future on the line.

Lai was similarly nervous during the first five minutes or so, but it manifested in a jittery fakey-jokey-smiley act that gave him an air of being a salesman desperate to get a deal. By the second half of round one he had calmed down and began to come across as more sincere.

Ko, despite not only having all the pressure the other two had, also had the added pressure of being behind in the polls. Yet, he was by far the most relaxed of the three, communicating in a way that came across as genuine, clear, informative, and almost helpful.

Overall, Ko easily won round one, Hou in second, and Lai the clear loser. Lai’s first five minutes were painful to watch.

In round two Hou had overcome his nervousness, but initially came out sounding angry. After a few minutes, however, he had modulated it to what it appears he was aiming for: indignant, but strong and determined to make things right. Overall a bad start, but a strong finish.

Lai had also overcome his nerves and spoke like a leader. However, he spent far too much time looking down at his notes and far too little time engaging with the audience.

Ko lost some of his affability in round two, frequently clucking his lips and sighing like he was chiding a child or frustrated dealing with an idiot. It felt condescending at times.

Round two was a tie.

In round three Hou and Lai spent most of their time being defensive about attacks made in round two, and counterattacking each other. However, Lai sounded like he was patiently explaining the facts, while the defensiveness in Hou could be heard in his voice, seen in his demeanor, and felt viscerally.

Ko took some short, sharp jabs at the other two, but spent most of his time talking about policy. This made him feel more focused on the future and voters than mired in the mud.

Ko won round three, Lai in second, and this time it was Hou coming in at third.

Unlike the two debates referred to at the beginning of this column, there was no clear candidate who was consistently presidential. They all had good and bad moments.

The debate on the 30th will be very interesting to watch.

Do Not Drink and Drive