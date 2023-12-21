Czech Republic: Fatal shooting at Prague university

Czech police reported on Thursday a shooting incident at a downtown educational facility in the capital Prague that killed and injured an unspecified number of people.

Police initially told residents to avoid the area and stay indoors, saying that their operations were ongoing. A few minutes later, they said the shooter had been "eliminated."

They added that the building had been evacuated and that there were "several dead and dozens of wounded."

"At the moment, there is a police intervention on the spot, the entire Namesti Jan Palach [square] and the surrounding area is completely closed," police said in an earlier social media post. Jan Palach is a town square in the old town of Prague.

Interior Minister Vit Rakusan confirmed the death of the gunman and said that no accomplices had been found.

Czech media reported that the shooting occurred at the Faculty of Arts of the Charles University.

The TV Nova broadcaster reported a blast and a gunman on the roof of the building.

Faculty staff were told to lock themselves into offices and "stay put" until police arrived.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

