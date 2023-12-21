Ukraine updates: Ukraine to call on men living abroad to fight

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said he would extend "an invitation" to Ukrainian men living abroad to report to recruitment centers run by the armed forces the country looks to mobilize up to 500,000 more soldiers to defend it against the Russian invasion.

He told German media outlets that noncompliance would mean penalties but added that it was not yet clear what form they would take.

With Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure likely to increase as winter continues, Germany said it would give more financial assistance to bolster the electricity and gas supply in the country.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, December 21:

Germany pledges more aid to bolster energy system

Germany has said it will provide an additional €88.5 million (about $97 million) to help maintain the Ukrainian energy system, which is a major target for Russian attacks.

A joint statement said the Economy Ministry was contributing €54.3 million via the state-owned bank KfW, while the Foreign Minister would give €34.2 million.

Attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian energy infrastructure last winter caused large-scale blackouts, with Ukrainians struggling to stay warm amid very low temperatures.

Ukraine to 'invite' men living abroad to join up

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov has told several German media outlets that Ukrainian men who are fit for military service yet living abroad will be called on to join the Ukrainian armed forces to help fight off the invasion by Russia.

The Ukrainian military has said it wants to mobilize up to 500,000 more soldiers to defend the country.

Umerov said that those who did not comply with the call-up would face sanctions despite saying he would merely be extending an "invitation."

"We are still discussing what should happen if they don't come voluntarily," he said.

Many Ukrainian men have gone abroad amidst the war before a possible call-up, with many ending up in Germany.

Russia pumps billions into aviation as sanctions bite

Russia has been struggling to keep its aviation sector afloat as Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine affect the availability of key parts and maintenance services, according to an analysis published by the Reuters news agency.

The report said Moscow has paid out more than $12 billion (€11 billion,1.09 trillion roubles) in state subsidies and loans to keep civilian planes flying.

Western planemakers Airbus and Boeing stopped supplies of services and spare parts in March 2022, shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began. They also ceased the regular maintenance support for flag carrier Aeroflot and other Russian airlines.

Reuters based its analysis on data from based on data from the Russian Ministry of Finance and the Accounts Chamber, which oversees budget execution.

34 of 35 drones shot down, Ukraine says

Ukraine's air force said on Thursday that 34 of 35 Russian drones had been destroyed on approach during the night.

It said air defense had been operating in several regions, including around the capital, Kyiv.

Ukraine is currently reporting Russian drone attacks almost every night as Moscow's full-scale invasion approaches the two-year mark.

