Lai Ching-te says China thinks all 3 candidates seek Taiwan independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the first televised policy forum of this presidential election, DPP presidential candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said that China thinks all three candidates seek Taiwan independence.

While making his closing remarks on Wednesday evening (Dec. 20), Lai asked Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲): "In the eyes of China, the three of us standing here running for president are all seen as seeking Taiwan independence. Do you accept this," reported Tai Sounds.

He went on to say, "If you accept that, it means you support Taiwan independence. If not, are you implying that you are competing as a chief executive instead?" Lai was referring to the administrator of Hong Kong who has the title of chief executive and is selected by an election committee hand-picked by Beijing.

Lai said that China openly intervenes in elections, conducts extensive propaganda campaigns for both war and peace, attempts to intimidate the Taiwanese people with the threat of war, and supports a pro-China regime.

However, he urged everyone to consider that China had initiated conflicts as early as the Battle of Guningtou in 1949 and the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis in 1958, which occurred before the establishment of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and before the births of Lai, Hou, and Ko.

Lai argued that China's desire to annex Taiwan is its national policy driven by the pursuit of world hegemony. "It is not caused by any political party or individual's proposals, and it's not possible to prevent it by fully accepting China's assertions.

"China is connecting with secondary enemies to attack the main enemy. The lesson of 'when the rabbit dies, the dog will be cooked' is not far away. Do not foolishly follow China's definition of Taiwan independence, and do not keep following China's narrative in engaging in criticism of Taiwan, which is a victim," warned Lai.