IMDA Golden Award in Taiwan celebrates excellence in postpartum care

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nearly 70 postpartum care businesses from Taiwan and Malaysia were honored at the 2023 IMDA Golden Award ceremony in Taipei on Friday (Dec. 22).

The event showcased the excellence of 13 postpartum care institutions, four postpartum meal providers, and 45 maternal and childcare companies from Taiwan, along with five facilities and two meal providers from Malaysia.

In his address, Gary Lee (李國寧), CEO of the International Maternal & Child Development Association (IMDA), urged both the government and the private sector to prioritize the critical issue of low birthrates, emphasizing the need for concerted efforts amid the focus on ESG and sustainable causes. Li emphasized the association's commitment to collaborating with the government to address the demographic challenge, which poses a threat to national security.

During the ceremony, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) expressed his empathy for the challenges of parenthood, drawing on his experience as a father of three. The city is steadfast in its commitment to advancing child-rearing, evidenced by the decision to double baby support grants to NT$40,000 (US$1,284) this year, he said.

Additionally, a novel initiative, introduced in July, offers pregnant women a taxi fare subsidy to enhance their mobility and ensure a safer experience, according to Chiang.

The fertility rate in Taiwan is a concern, estimated at 1.09 for 2023, which is among the lowest globally, per Statista. The IMDA aims to work collaboratively to understand and meet people's needs, fostering an environment conducive to boosting fertility rates.

Beyond recognizing outstanding postpartum care businesses, the awards also paid tribute to medical and educational professionals making significant contributions. Notably, OB-GYN Chen Chih-ping (陳持平) of MacKay Memorial Hospital was honored for revolutionary prenatal diagnosis techniques, said IMDA.

IMDA Chairman Terry Tai (戴朝榮) said the award aspires to establish itself as one of the most reputable platforms for paternal and childcare businesses within Mandarin-speaking communities and across Asia. The initiative is dedicated to fostering the sustainable development of the market in the region.

Accompanying the awards ceremony were an expo and a forum, facilitating exchanges among industry players from Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries.

Companies from Vietnam and Cambodia expressed interest in collaborations, while Malaysia is poised to launch a local IMDA chapter for enhanced event coordination. The next IMDA Golden Award edition is expected to take place in Kuala Lumpur.

For more information about the winners, visit the IMDA website. Interested individuals can also explore the 2023 Taipei Maternity and Baby Expo at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 for further insights.