Bowtie launches "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover"

Covering 4 types of early stage critical illness including carcinoma-in-situ and angioplasty surgeries¹

Offering 10 claims in total for both early stage critical illness and major critical illness combined, with a total payout of up to 600% of the coverage amount² ⁴

Covering cancer recurrence, recurring heart attack and stroke⁴

Covering 42 types of major critical illness and 98% of critical illness cases⁵

Average Premium for HKD 1 million coverage over 10 years



(Male, Non-smoker, Annual Renewal)⁷ Age

Bowtie’s "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover"

Product A

Product B

Price difference

25

$1,649

$4,061

$2,934

From -43.79% to -59.39%

35

$3,761

$8,306

$8,256

From -54.44% to -54.71%

45

$9,970

$14,463

$19,011

From -31.07% to -47.56%



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - Bowtie, Hong Kong's first virtual insurer³, is pleased to announce the launch of a new product, "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover" building upon its existing product,. By introducing a pure protection insurance product that covers early stage critical illness, Bowtie aims to continue providing customers with up-to-date and comprehensive protection, fixing the significant protection gap in Hong Kong.The product features of Bowtie’s "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover" are as below:Due to its relatively comprehensive coverage in common critical illnesses, 10Life, the insurance ratings and comparison platform, has given high praise to Bowtie's "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover". Upon its launch, the product received an impressive rating of "9.8/10" in the category of term critical illness insurance , surpassing its competitors and becoming the highest-rated term critical illness insurance product on the 10Life platform. It was also honored with the "5-Star Term Critical Illness Insurance Award'', demonstrating its great competitiveness.In addition, Bowtie's "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover" offers significantly higher value-for-money compared to similar products. When comparing the average premiums for a 25-year-old non-smoking male with a coverage of HKD 1 million over 10 years (as shown in the table below), to the utmost extent, Bowtie's product is priced at nearly 60%⁶ lower than another product that also received the "5-Star Term Critical Illness Insurance Award", while providing similar coverage to customers.Early stage critical illness refers to diseases that have not yet progressed to a severe stage. Common examples include carcinoma-in-situ, early-stage malignant tumors, and medical conditions requiring angioplasty surgeries. According to data from the Hospital Authority, 2.8% of Hong Kong people will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of 45⁸. For example, among women aged 45 to 49, the incidence rate of breast carcinoma in situ is as high as 36.2 per 100,000 population⁹. In addition, between the years of 1998 and 2008, there was an almost 40%¹⁰ increase in middle-aged coronary heart disease patients aged 40 to 50. Although these signs indicate a trend of younger onset of critical illnesses, not every critical illness insurance product covers early stage critical illnesses. Therefore, Bowtie has introduced corresponding products to help customers manage their risks.Typical critical illness products in the market generally provide an "advanced" payment of 20% of the sum assured as early critical illness benefit. If the insured person subsequently suffers from a severe critical illness, only the remaining 80% of the sum assured will be paid. However, Bowtie's "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover" provides an additional payment of 20% of the sum assured as coverage for early critical illness. If the insured person develops a severe critical illness after the waiting period for early critical illness benefit, 100%¹¹ of the sum assured will be paid, therefore it will be providing a total coverage of 120% for the insured person.To ensure that more customers can experience the peace of mind brought by "Term Critical Illness - Early Stage & Multiple Cover," starting from now until December 31, 2023, new customers who successfully apply with the promotional codewill enjoy a waiver of 6 months' premium and 4 complimentary consultations¹² with a nutritionist. Bowtie's customer service team is also readily available to provide objective explanations and assist customers in making the most suitable decisions for themselves.To learn more details, please visit: https://www.bowtie.com.hk/zh/insurance/critical-illness Hashtag: #bowtie #保泰 #criticalillness #定期危疾 #危疾保險 #早期危疾BusinessGO: https://www.businessgo.hsbc.com/zh-Hant/company/bowtie Medium: https://bowtiehongkong.medium.com/

About Bowtie

The Bowtie Life Insurance Company Limited is an authorised life insurance company and Hong Kong's first virtual insurer. Its vision is to bridge the health protection gap and transform the way people access healthcare in Asia. By combining modern technology and medical expertise, Bowtie offers a commission-free and convenient online platform for customers to quote, apply, and claim for health insurance plans, including VHIS, Critical Illness Insurance, Life Insurance, Accident Insurance, Cancer Insurance anytime, anywhere. Bowtie is backed by Sun Life Financial, Mitsui & Co, and supported by leading international investors. Currently, Bowtie has raised more than HK$680 million and provided over HK$60 billion of insured value to families.



