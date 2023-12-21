US military revamping airfield near Guam to ensure Indo-Pacific security

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. Air Force is stepping up operations in the Indo-Pacific with allies to counter the growing military threat from China and North Korea.

This week, in an interview published by Nikkei, Air Force General Kenneth Wilsbach announced that the U.S. is already working toward reclaiming an airfield used during World War II on Tinian Island. After clearing the jungle for what will be an “extensive” facility according to the general, the U.S. will have greater leverage to respond to threats from dispersed locations in the region.

Tinian Island is one of the North Mariana Islands, located about 190 km north of Guam and 2,750 km from Taiwan. The island possesses two airfields, West and North Tinian, first established during the Japanese colonial period.

During World War II, the U.S. developed them both to be capable of landing bomber aircraft. Wilsbach said that the current operations on Tinian are focused primarily on the North Tinian airfield.

Following Wilsbach’s remarks, on Wednesday (Dec. 20), the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command announced that the U.S., Japan, and South Korea began conducting the second series of tri-lateral exercises in 2023. The previous series of exercises were carried out in October, per Nikkei.

This week’s exercises involved fighter jets escorting U.S. B-1 bombers over Indo-Pacific waters. “The continued high-end interoperability of our collective forces demonstrates the strength of the trilateral relationship with our Japan and Republic of Korea allies. Our international cooperation is reflective of our shared values and resolve against those who challenge regional stability,” per the press release.

Following North Korea’s test of intercontinental ballistic missiles earlier this week, the White House also reaffirmed its support for allies in the region. On Tuesday (Dec. 19), National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan condemned the actions of North Korea and said the U.S. has an “unwavering commitment” to the defense of Japan and South Korea.