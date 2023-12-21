Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan fraud ring targets Chinese living in Japan

Criminal Investigation Bureau arrests 10 suspects in Taichung

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/21 15:34
A CIB raid found NT$14 million in cash with a group extorting Chinese living in Japan. (CNA, CIB photo)

A CIB raid found NT$14 million in cash with a group extorting Chinese living in Japan. (CNA, CIB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of a fraud ring in Taichung City posed as agents for China’s national anti-fraud squad to extort millions from overseas Chinese in Japan, reports said Thursday (Dec. 21).

The chief suspect, named Chang (張), 37, had his detention approved by a court, while nine associates were freed on bail, per CNA. The case came under the attention of the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) when neighbors reported a suspicious number of comings and goings in a building in Taichung City.

An investigation found that Chang had rented an apartment and was using phones and computers to send messages threatening Chinese living in Japan. The fraud ring told the Chinese they would have their passports canceled and be sent back to China if they did not report back to the Public Security Bureau (PSB) within two hours about supposedly banned products having been found in their name by Chinese customs.

A fake PSB agent would take their calls and demand money, the CIB said. A raid on Dec. 14 found NT$14.86 million (US$474,000) in cash and an SUV valued at NT$2.26 million, but the group’s total earnings were estimated at tens of millions over a period of six months.
fraud
fraud ring
scam
extortion
Taichung City
Japan
Public Security Bureau
Criminal Investigation Bureau
CIB

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan and Malaysia sign US$2.8 million maritime security assistance deal
Japan and Malaysia sign US$2.8 million maritime security assistance deal
2023/12/17 17:54
TSMC joint venture says more chip suppliers need to invest in Japan
TSMC joint venture says more chip suppliers need to invest in Japan
2023/12/15 17:58
Japan supportive of Taiwan's ascension in CPTPP
Japan supportive of Taiwan's ascension in CPTPP
2023/12/15 10:04
President seeks continued Japanese support for Taiwan
President seeks continued Japanese support for Taiwan
2023/12/13 19:49
Taiwan, Japan sign MOU on customs cooperation
Taiwan, Japan sign MOU on customs cooperation
2023/12/13 14:59