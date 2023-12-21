TUMI Celebrates the Opening of Its First Asia-Pacific Flagship in Tokyo’s Omotesando

Japanese Actor and Singer Takumi Kitamura joined TUMI for the opening of the newly designed store

TUMI’s first Asia-Pacific flagship store in Omotesando, Tokyo, Japan.

(L to R): Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI and Takumi Kitamura, Japanese actor and singer, unveiled TUMI's first Asia-Pacific Flagship Store in Omotesando with a celebratory Japanese Kagami-Biraki ceremony.

The 19 Degree Aluminum Sculpture was exclusively designed for the store by pioneering perceptual artist Michael Murphy.



[1] The indicated price in US$ is subject to change due to fluctuations in currency exchange rates.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, announced today the opening of its first-ever flagship store in the Asia-Pacific region. Located in Omotesando, a major luxury fashion destination in Tokyo, Japan, the newly designed store is inspired by the brand's iconic 19 Degree collection and is the first of its kind globally. To mark this important milestone, TUMI hosted an exclusive VIP preview event on December 20 attended by Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI, Takumi Kitamura, Japanese actor and singer, as well as TUMI's executives, business partners, VIPs and media and influencers from around the region.Unique and visually striking, the ground-level flagship store spans over 2,000 square feet and features a variety of exciting design elements. The signature contours of the 19 Degree collection come to life on the 3D facade featuring hundreds of LED lights and over 250 aluminum fins and interior pillars created with an edge curve cutting technique. Inside, the 19 Degree Aluminum sculpture by perceptual artist Michael Murphy creates an illusion of a 19 Degree Aluminum piece morphing into the TUMI "T" logo as viewers walk around it.Sleek T-shaped touches appear on all the floor fixtures, while the innovative use of materials includes marble flooring and a stylish blend of hairline and polished stainless steel. Other features include curved fixture edges that create a warm ambience, an art gallery-inspired circular seating area with a full-height digital display, and a magnetic wall with seasonal-themed rotations for added dimension on top of the 19 Degree Aluminum Sculpture by Michael Murphy.said Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI.To celebrate the opening, TUMI hosted a VIP preview event attended by over 220 guests. The festivities kicked off with a celebratory Japanese Kagami-Biraki ceremony performed by TUMI Creative Director Victor Sanz and Takumi Kitamura.The event also included a DJ performance by KEKKE, on-site art illustration for the TUMI Fragrance by artist Tomokazu Fukuchi, and calligrapher Hideya Kitamura who personalized TUMI leather notebooks as gifts for guests. Some guests also enjoyed a ride on the TUMI 19 Degree Bus.In addition to new product offerings such as the 19 Degree Aluminum Backpack, Minaudiere and Briefcase, the Asia-Pacific Flagship Store also provided a first look at key highlights from TUMI's Spring 2024 collection.To celebrate the store's opening, TUMI Exclusives Club Members can receive a complimentary leather card holder upon purchase of JPY77,000/~US$537 (tax included)or more from December 21 – 30, 2023, whilst new customers can also register as TUMI Exclusives Club Members with minimum spending of JPY77,000/~US$537 (tax included)to enjoy the promotion. Additionally, all Members will receive an exclusive brand sticker. Redemption is available on a first-come-first-served basis and while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.Address: 5-9-17 Jingumae, Shibuya, Tokyo, JapanOpening Hours: Monday – Sunday from 11:00 – 20:00Keep up with TUMI on Instagram and Facebook



