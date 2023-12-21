Caleb Jones a tour-de-force in Luc Besson's 'Dogman'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Luc Besson, renowned for films like "The Fifth Element" and "Leon: The Professional," unveiled his latest drama "Dogman" at a media preview in Taipei on Monday (Dec. 18).

Inspired by a child abuse case, the film delves into themes of pain, love, and hope through the story of Douglas, a man ostracized by society who finds solace in his pack of furry companions. "Dogman is about a man who has been through a lot of pain, but he finds redemption through the unconditional love from his dogs," Besson said.

Caleb Jones, best known for his heartbreaking performance in "Nitram," brings Douglas to life. Having navigated diverse characters in films like "X-Men: WW1" and "Get Out," Jones delivers an unforgettable portrayal of Douglas' complexity.

This physically handicapped man transforms into a flamboyant drag queen and a jewel-wielding warrior against gangsters. "Douglas is the character who takes his pain and tries to make something out of it, I am trying to do the same thing," said Jones.

Beyond Jones' tour-de-force performance, "Dogman" features a canine cast with its unique charm. Besson handpicked 124 furry thespians from Los Angeles and pampered them with a makeup artist from London and a luxurious trailer complete with a couch, massage room, and pristine bathroom.

"Dogman" is set to hit theaters in Taiwan on Dec. 29.



(YouTube video)