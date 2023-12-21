Alexa
Taiwan donates US$1 million to Ukraine fund in Poland

Fund will finance assistance for Ukrainian refugees

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/21 13:35
Taiwan envoy to Poland Sharon Wu (center) with Tadeusz Truskolaski and Jacek Jaskowia of the Union of Polish Metropolises. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will donate US$1 million (NT$31.29 million) for a fund to help Ukraine in cooperation with the Union of Polish Metropolises, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Dec. 21).

Taiwan’s representative in Poland, Sharon Wu (吳尚年), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and the donation agreement with the association of 12 Polish cities on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The fund will help local governments and NGOs in Poland with projects related to Ukraine, including refugees, the education of their children, and their eventual return to their homeland.

Wu said the launch of the fund was evidence of Taiwan’s support for other democracies threatened by authoritarian rule. The new platform would allow more Polish local governments and partners to protect democracy, freedom, and human rights together, she said.
