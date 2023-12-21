Taiwan donates US$1 million to Ukraine fund in Poland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will donate US$1 million (NT$31.29 million) for a fund to help Ukraine in cooperation with the Union of Polish Metropolises, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Thursday (Dec. 21).

Taiwan’s representative in Poland, Sharon Wu (吳尚年), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) and the donation agreement with the association of 12 Polish cities on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The fund will help local governments and NGOs in Poland with projects related to Ukraine, including refugees, the education of their children, and their eventual return to their homeland.

Wu said the launch of the fund was evidence of Taiwan’s support for other democracies threatened by authoritarian rule. The new platform would allow more Polish local governments and partners to protect democracy, freedom, and human rights together, she said.