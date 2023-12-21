Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

GenG apologizes to China for calling Taiwan 'overseas country'

South Korean esports team cancels Taiwan trip after flak from Chinese netizens, then angers Koreans

  145
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/21 12:38
Original advertisment for Gen.G meet-and-greet in Taipei sponsored by SIDIZ. (SIDIZ image)

Original advertisment for Gen.G meet-and-greet in Taipei sponsored by SIDIZ. (SIDIZ image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A South Korean professional esports team has canceled a Taiwan trip after Chinese netizens complained it had referred to it as an "overseas country," but its apology has angered South Koreans for kowtowing to Beijing.

Generation Gaming, also called GenG Esports and owned by KSV eSports Korea Inc., was scheduled to go to Taiwan for a meet-and-greet with fans at the NUZONE venue in Taipei on Dec. 30. However, GenG on Wednesday (Dec. 20) suddenly canceled the trip and issued an official apology for a previous announcement which Chinese fans claimed insulted China, reported GNN Gamer.

The South Korean chair brand SIDIZ, in celebration of its gaming chair GC PRO entering the Taiwanese market, will host a year-end launch party. It originally planned to invite GenG team members, including Chovy, Peyz, Lehends, Canyon, and Kiin to interact with fans in Taiwan during the event.

The GenG fan page shared this information. However, it appears the announcement drew a backlash from Chinese netizens as it referred to Taiwan as an "overseas country," and the post was deleted.

On Wednesday, it issued an apology saying, "GenG unswervingly respects and upholds China's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Regarding the deleted announcement, the team said, "The relevant text contained a serious error due to lax review. We deeply apologize for this and all the content has been deleted."

The team closed by saying it would not attend the Taiwan product launch event.

Also on Wednesday, SIDIZ said on its Facebook page that, "Due to changes in GenG's schedule, the 12/30 GC PRO launch event cannot be held as scheduled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."

Under a Korean version of the apology on the GenG Facebook page, South Korean fans criticized the team for bowing to Beijing posting comments such as "Taiwan No.1," "The pro-China communist spies have even infiltrated the game board...," "Neutrality is copying the same Chinese garbage communism statement," and "Is this a team that dreams of the Chinese dream? The representative should resign!!!"
Gen.G
esports
namefare
Chinese censorship
Chinese propaganda
Generation Gaming
gamers
gaming

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign ministry slams Vietnam's claim Taiwan is 'part of China'
Foreign ministry slams Vietnam's claim Taiwan is 'part of China'
2023/12/15 16:45
800 fake Facebook users amplify Taiwan election interference TikToker
800 fake Facebook users amplify Taiwan election interference TikToker
2023/12/14 17:22
Taiwan foreign minister counters Chinese censorship with 'Freedom Fried Rice'
Taiwan foreign minister counters Chinese censorship with 'Freedom Fried Rice'
2023/12/06 12:06
Godtone calls Toyz 'drug-dealing dog' on live Taipei award show
Godtone calls Toyz 'drug-dealing dog' on live Taipei award show
2023/12/05 10:43
22 Taiwanese investigated for paid trips to China to sway voters
22 Taiwanese investigated for paid trips to China to sway voters
2023/11/29 17:20