China warns Philippines not to 'miscalculate' situation in South China Sea -foreign ministry

China warned the Philippines that if the latter "miscalculates" the maritime situation, is bent on having its own way or colludes with "ill-intentioned" external forces, China would defend its rights and respond resolutely.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remarks over the phone to his Philippine counterpart on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said in a statement, referring to the countries' tensions in the South China Sea.

Wang said both countries should discuss any disputes as neighbours, with the most urgent task being to manage the current maritime situation.

Wang said the "serious difficulties" in bilateral ties were due to Philippines' changing its policy stance and reneging on its commitments, and advised the Philippine side to "return to the right path" as soon as possible.