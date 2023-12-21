Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 20

Weighted poll of surveys includes those taken over last 15 days

  190
By Courtney Donovan Smith (石東文), Taiwan News, Contributing Columnist
2023/12/21 15:17
Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 20

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The big news in the polling world in the last week was a medium-weighted UDN poll that showed, for the first time since the spring, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) tied at 31%.

None of the other eight polls included in this aggregate agreed. All showed Lai as still the frontrunner, Hou in second, and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) last.

After reaching all-time highs in the last poll of polls released five days ago, Hou and Lai have dropped back a bit, with Lai maintaining roughly a 4% lead. Ko's support appears to have stabilized and remained within the band he has been in since Sept. 1.

The polling outfit with results closest to the aggregate average is Formosa, which is weighted high, though they are more underweight on Ko's support than other outfits by nearly 2%.

Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 20

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)
Taiwan News Poll of Polls
2024 presidential
2024 presidential election polling

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan presidential candidates present China views on TV
Taiwan presidential candidates present China views on TV
2023/12/20 20:45
Taiwan election 2024: Major party energy policies, in brief
Taiwan election 2024: Major party energy policies, in brief
2023/12/20 17:27
My Formosa poll shows Lai ahead in Taiwan presidential race
My Formosa poll shows Lai ahead in Taiwan presidential race
2023/12/20 15:49
Former AIT Chair Richard Bush sees shifts by Lai and KMT on China
Former AIT Chair Richard Bush sees shifts by Lai and KMT on China
2023/12/20 14:02
Taiwan election 2024: Major party cross-strait and foreign policies, in brief
Taiwan election 2024: Major party cross-strait and foreign policies, in brief
2023/12/19 14:45