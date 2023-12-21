Taiwan News Poll of Polls, Dec 20

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — The big news in the polling world in the last week was a medium-weighted UDN poll that showed, for the first time since the spring, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) tied at 31%.

None of the other eight polls included in this aggregate agreed. All showed Lai as still the frontrunner, Hou in second, and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) last.

After reaching all-time highs in the last poll of polls released five days ago, Hou and Lai have dropped back a bit, with Lai maintaining roughly a 4% lead. Ko's support appears to have stabilized and remained within the band he has been in since Sept. 1.

The polling outfit with results closest to the aggregate average is Formosa, which is weighted high, though they are more underweight on Ko's support than other outfits by nearly 2%.

This is a weighted average of surveys released over the last 15 days. For more information about how individual polls are weighted, click here. (Taiwan News graphic)