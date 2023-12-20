Correcting and Replacing: Gaw Capital Partners Appoints Oliver Yates to Head Up Climate Tech Strategy for Australia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2023 - Private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners announced today the appointment of Mr. Oliver Yates to head up climate-tech strategy for Australia. Mr. Yates, a veteran senior executive of Macquarie Group and Chief Executive of Clean Energy Finance Corp (CEFC), brings decades of expertise and experience in financial markets, climate tech and clean energy investment to the group.





Under the leadership of Mr. Yates, the CEFC was established in 2012 with A$10 billion of commitments to work with businesses, institutional investors and entrepreneurs to accelerate Australia's investment into clean energy sector. At Macquarie, Mr. Yates held leadership positions as an Executive Director at Macquarie Bank, Country Head for the U.S., and co-head of both Macquarie Capital Private Placements and Macquarie Capital Financial Products.



Mr. Yates will lead the strategic expansion of Gaw Capital in Australia with a focus on investments in climate tech and the energy transition, leveraging his considerable network and expertise in the sector.



"We are delighted to welcome Oliver to Gaw Capital Partners to head up climate-tech strategy for Australia, and to lead our diversification into climate and sustainability growth investments," said Ms. Christina Gaw, Managing Principal, Global Head of Capital Markets & Co-chair of Alternative Investments of Gaw Capital Partners. "He has consistently shown leadership and action in this rapidly growing sector, and will no doubt attract the quality of opportunity and talent as we seek to build our foundation and success in this asset class."



Gaw Capital Partners is committed to expanding its investment activities in the climate tech, energy transition and sustainability sectors. The appointment of Mr. Yates will accelerate building of the investment team as well as a portfolio of attractive opportunities. Some other initiatives Gaw Capital Partners has invested in within the climate theme includes the development and construction of utility-scale battery storage systems, EV charging infrastructure and next generation long duration energy storage technology.



