Taiwan presidential candidates present China views on TV

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the first televised presentations of their policies, the three presidential candidates unveiled different views on relations with China on Wednesday (Dec. 20).

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德), Kuomintang (KMT) candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), and Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) went live on TV to present their views, sometimes criticizing opponents. A debate with interaction between the candidates and questions from reporters has been scheduled for Dec. 30.

At Wednesday’s event, Lai emphasized he would protect the nation because without sovereignty there was no nation. He accused Hou of being unable to safeguard Taiwan because the KMT candidate was too ready to accept formulas offered by Beijing. Ko and Hou were favoring a false peace which would eventually lead Taiwan to unification with China, Lai said.

Hou from his side wondered about Lai’s past open support for Taiwan's independence and asked whether the DPP candidate was willing to give it up. He reiterated his view that the Jan. 13 election was a choice between war and peace, with Lai’s views eventually leading to a war with China, and his policies promoting the improvement of relations with Beijing, per CNA.

During the campaign, Lai emphasized he supports the status quo, defending Taiwan’s sovereignty against China’s attempts to isolate the country diplomatically.

Ko launched what he called the “five each others,” saying Taiwan and China should get to know, understand, respect, cooperate, and be forgiving to each other, CNA reported. Nevertheless, Taiwan should still raise its defense budget to 3% of its gross domestic product, Ko said.