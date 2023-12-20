Taiwan presidential candidate asked to return parking lot to farmland usage

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) has to restore a plot used as a parking lot to its original condition of farmland within 30 days, the Hsinchu City Government said Wednesday (Dec. 20).

The opposition politician was found to be listed as a co-owner of a plot of farmland in the city, which had been converted into a parking lot for buses. Ko, who purchased the land in 2008, said he was unaware of the allegedly illegal changes.

The city government sent inspectors to the site Wednesday. They confirmed the land was not being used for its intended purpose of farming, per CNA.

The plot will have to be returned to its original condition within 30 days, or the owners will be subject to a fine ranging from NT$60,000 (US$1,900) to NT$300,000.

Ko said he had sent people to have a look at the plot on Tuesday (Dec. 19), and that they had found buses parked on the land. He contacted the co-owners, who told the coach operator to remove his vehicles.

The area was cordoned off, and the Hsinchu City TPP office posted a notice to inform neighborhood residents that heavy vehicles would soon arrive to scrape away the parking lot asphalt.

The city government said the local taxes had been paid, while the plot was also mentioned in Ko’s official asset report when he ran for mayor of Taipei City in 2014. If there was any income from renting the land out to the bus company, taxes would have had to be paid to the national tax service.