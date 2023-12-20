Ukraine updates: US Senate says no aid before year's end

US Senate leaders have denied Ukraine any further military aid before the end of the year.

Republican and Democrat lawmakers have been in a deadlock over releasing the proposed funds for Ukraine, with some members of the Republican party expressing outright opposition to continuing to support the defense against Russia's invasion.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 20:

Ukraine to produce over 1 million FPV drones next year

Ukraine is planning on producing a million First-Person-View (FPV) drones next year, in addition to over 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones, the Ukrainian strategic industries minister said.

"All production facilities are ready, and contracting for 2024 begins," Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister, said on the Telegram messaging platform.

The smaller, civilian-friendly FPV drones are used intensively on the front line with some modifications, making them widely in demand. Ukraine resorted to them since the start of the conflict, as a cheap but effective reconnaissance and offense option, with Russia following suit.

Ukraine is aiming to increase its domestic weapons production to stabilize weapons' delivery and ease its reliance on partners.

EU court upholds Russian billionaire Abramovich sanctions

A European Union court on Wednesday turned down a legal challenge by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich against sanctions imposed on him in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The court also dismissed Abramovich's claims for compensation. It noted the Russian billionaire's role in the Russian steel company Evraz. Steel is a major source of revenue for the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The sanctions involve the freezing of Abramovich's funds in the EU, as well as his ban from traveling within the bloc or through it. The billionaire alleged in his appeal "a manifest error of assessment" in the reasoning, and an "infringement of the principle of proportionality" and of his fundamental rights.

The EU sanctioned several officials and Russian businessmen after Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022, including the former Premier League club Chelsea owner. Abramovich's net worth is estimated to be over $9 billion (approximately €8.22 billion), as per Forbes.

Russia launches air assault on Kyiv for fifth time in December

Russia late on Tuesday launched its fifth air attack this month targeting the Ukrainian capital, with Ukraine's air defense systems destroying all weapons on approach to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv's military said early on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital," Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The full scale of the attack was not immediately clear and news agencies could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Ukraine could mobilize up to 500,000 into army, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the military had proposed mobilizing 450,000-500,000 more Ukrainians into the armed forces in what would mark a dramatic step up in its defense against Russia's invasion.

The Ukrainian leader said in his end-of-year news conference it was a "highly sensitive" issue that the military and government were discussing before sending it to parliament.

Both sides are secretive about their number of casualties, but US officials estimate that hundreds of thousands have been killed and wounded.

Ukraine's troop numbers are not known, but it has said in the past it has around a million people under arms. Russia has been expanding its army during the war and said on Tuesday it planned to boost its ranks to 1.5 million service members.

"I said I would need more arguments to support this move. Because first of all, it's a question of people, secondly, it's a question of fairness, it's a question of defence capability, and it's a question of finances," Zelenskyy said.

US Senate leaders deny aid before year's end

The Democratic and Republican leaders of the US Senate said on Tuesday that Washington will not be able to approve new aid for Ukraine before year's end.

"As negotiators work through remaining issues, it is our hope that their efforts will allow the Senate to take swift action... early in the new year," Democrat Chuck Schumer and Republican Mitch McConnell said in a joint statement.

"In the time remaining this year, Senate and Administration negotiators will continue to work in good faith toward finalizing their agreement."

Despite the pledge to continue in the hope of breaking the deadlock in the new year, the two sides appear to be struggling to find a compromise.

"Challenging issues remain, but we are committed to addressing needs at the southern border and to helping allies and partners confront serious threats in Israel, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. The Senate will not let these national security challenges go unanswered."

The announcement from Capitol Hill marked another setback for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, whose government has warned of the "dire need" for weapons ahead of winter.

mds/ab (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)