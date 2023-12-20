Alexa
Taipei new media conference looks at AI's impact on storytelling

Heavyweight speakers from Warner Bros Discovery and YouTube

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2023/12/20 18:10
The Asiahub New Media Summit concludes on Dec. 20 at Regent Taipei. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Asiahub New Media Summit, which concluded Wednesday (Dec. 20) in Taipei, tackled the transformative effects of artificial intelligence (AI) and explored how technology is reshaping storytelling across film, television.

A highlight was the conversation between heavyweight speakers Cindy Ma and Lei Chen, both vice presidents at Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Chen offered insights into business partnerships within the New York-based entertainment company, emphasizing that "talent, product positioning, and market scale, in that order, are my key investment criteria."

The conference also dissected the rise of ReelShort, a Chinese drama app featuring one-minute clips starring American actors. With millions of downloads in the U.S., ReelShort is pushing boundaries and sending ripples through the industry.

The discussion led to insights from Sharon Chiang, YouTube Greater China Large Partnerships Manager, and Taiwan's internet celebrity Chang Chih-chi (張志祺). Chiang noted YouTube's staggering 700 million daily video views and 80% daily upload growth, emphasizing the shift toward concise content.

As a creator with 1.36 million fans, Chang shared his evolution from analyzing major issues to capturing life's minutiae, capturing both new and traditional audiences.

Speaker Ben Yu, YouTube Greater China's Director of Strategic Partnerships, highlighted AI's ability to generate content rapidly, accelerating creation cycles and slashing production costs. He emphasized the power of data-driven audience insights, ultimately concluding that compelling story content remains the kingpin in the tech-driven media landscape.

The question, then, becomes: how to develop and sustain such content? Game development offers valuable lessons. Chen from Warner Bros. Discovery stresses the importance of innovation, creator patience, and meticulous localization to ensure long-term success.
