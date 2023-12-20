25% of Taiwan college students show signs of depression

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 25.5% of Taiwan college students exhibit depressive tendencies, per the latest survey by the Taiwan Counseling Psychologist Union on Monday (Dec. 18).

The survey found that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the proportion of university students showing signs of moderate to severe depression reached 25.5% in 2023, an increase of nearly 10% from 16.3% in 2020, per SETN.

Stress and depression levels were highest among third-year students, followed by fourth-years, the survey revealed. The top three concerns reported by students were "too many things to be done and not enough time,” "heavy academic pressure," and "not finding a job after graduation.”

Students are feeling alienated from their teachers and peers, said Taipei University of Education Department of Psychology and Counseling Professor Chen Po-lin (陳柏霖). Due to the pandemic, today's third-year students, when they were still first-years, were isolated from one another and relied on online learning and other forms of interaction.

Upon returning to in-person classes, they might find it more challenging to adapt to the classroom environment and form interpersonal relationships, he said. They also face employment and other choices after graduation, contributing to greater psychological pressure.

Approximately 5,000 university students expressed suicidal thoughts or behavior in 2022, an increase for five consecutive years, according to Taiwan Association Against Depression Chair Wu Chia-yi (吳佳儀).

Although students may appear to be well-adjusted, signs and symptoms of depression are not always visible. Chen said more emphasis needs to be put on mental health, such as increasing students’ access to counseling and continued monitoring and evaluation.

In addition, there remains a shortage of funding and mental health professionals on college campuses. The average counselor-to-student ratio is 1:1,200.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) and a handful of universities have unveiled new initiatives that address mental health. For example, National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) in March announced a policy that allows students up to five days off per semester to care for their mental well-being.

In August, the MOHW Department of Mental Health started providing three free consultations for individuals ages 15-30. More than 14,000 people have registered since the program launched, demonstrating the high demand for such services.

The program was created amid a rise in anxiety, depression, and suicide among Taiwan's youth, the ministry said. As Taiwan’s 2024 election approaches, some presidential candidates have vowed to further expand subsidized mental health counseling.

The survey collected 1,635 valid questionnaires from university students in Taiwan’s north, central, south, and east from Nov. 4-Dec. 1.