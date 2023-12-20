Beyonce announces concert film to premier in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American pop queen Beyonce on Tuesday (Dec. 19) said that Taiwan was among the countries where her film "Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" would premier. L

The singer and songwriter documents her 2023 concert series, which supported her seventh studio album "Renaissance." Beyonce took to her social media platforms on Tuesday to announce the additional countries where it is slated to be screened.

To enable fans who could not attend the live concert, Beyonce has had the film screened in various countries, including Taiwan. In an Instagram video, Beyonce clearly pronounced "Taiwan" among the list of countries with her powerful voice, thrillin fans who were unable to see her concert in person.

The clip has garnered 1.25 million likes and has been viewed over 21.66 million times. Upon seeing Beyonce's video, Taiwanese netizens left comments expressing their excitement: "Oh my God! I really can't wait," "Oh my God, girl, you scared me to death! I thought I was going to go broke (on the next concert)," "I thought it was a new tour," "Fantastic! I can see you again in the cinema!"

According to the film's website, the movie will be shown in Taiwan from Dec. 21-31 at select theaters in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Hsinchu City. The venues include Vieshow Cinemas Xinyi in Taipei City's Xinyi District, Muvie Cinemas Titan in Taipei City's Xinyi District, Vieshow Cinemas Yulong City in New Taipei City's Xindian District, and Vie Show Cinemas Hsinchu Big City in Hsinchu City's East District.